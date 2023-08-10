Menorah Park in Beachwood will team with Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere for Grand Times, a celebration of Grandparents’ Day. The event will offer children an opportunity to eat and spend time with their grandparents, as well as enjoy activities such as meeting princesses and superheroes.
Grand Times will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard at 28601 Chagrin Blvd. Grandparents’ Day is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day. This year it is on Sept. 10
Maire Reynolds, events and marketing manager at Stark Enterprises, which owns Eton Chagrin Boulevard; and Beth Silver, director of public relations and marketing at Menorah Park, discussed what children and their grandparents can look forward to.
“Grand Times is an opportunity for us to bring together generations for a day of fun,” Reynolds said. “It is breaking off of Grandparents’ Day.”
Reynolds said Grand Times started with Grandparents’ Day, for which the people at Eton Chagrin decided children needed an opportunity to do something fun with their grandparents to celebrate the day.
“We bring together princesses and superheroes, and we have crafts and other different types of entertainment,” Reynolds said. “We’re lucky to have Menorah Park partner with us and it really is just a morning and early afternoon of fun for families.”
The meet and greets with princesses and superheroes are “always a huge hit,” Reynolds said. Children will have the opportunity to create princess crowns and superhero masks, as well as photo frames for their grandparents.
Eton Chagrin chose to partner with Menorah Park due to their mutual connections in the community, Reynolds said.
“We discuss all of our events very thoroughly when we’re in the planning stages and we were discussing potential partners,” Reynolds said. “Menorah Park was at the top of the list from the get-go.”
Reynolds said one of her colleagues had connections to Menorah Park and recommended collaborating with them because they are community partners who are “all in this together.”
“With all of these fun events going on and the generations together, Menorah Park’s part in this is we will be sponsoring the photo booth that provides that keepsake of the great day and we’re also going to be providing, in addition to the fun for all the generations, giving that special attention to the grandparents’ needs,” Silver said.
Silver noted Menorah Park’s other contribution to the event is exposing grandparents to the opportunities available to them which can support them as they age and educate them on the best ways to continue living empowered and inspired lives.
Experts from Menorah Park’s Peter B. Lewis Aquatic and Therapy Center will be present, offering grandparents an opportunity to have check-ins on their balance, Silver said. The experts will offer grandparents tips to help them stay active and mobile, and do all the memorable things they want to do with their grandchildren.
“Being a grandparent is such a special role, with the memories and the moments that we all cherish that we remember from every stage of our lives – how they influence us, how they give us unconditional love and that special touch that only grandparents can give,” Silver said. “So it’s exciting to be part of this and to celebrate this special group among us.”