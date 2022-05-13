Menorah Park

Advertorial
What Moves You?
LIVING A LIFE YOU LOVE
When anyone moves to one of our communities, our goal is to support the journey in every way imaginable including developing programs that help us keep our minds and bodies in top shape and creative choices in life enrichment activities that bring fun and pure enjoyment, and of course laughter. Our locations are true communities with wonderful camaraderie and many reunions of friends who knew each other as far back as grade school and most often from high school days. It’s quite fun to witness and experience.
R.H. Myers resident Bernice Rothman shared one story a while back with yet another “Hobo” joining just recently --- “I was at Myers about a week when I saw someone at the mailboxes who looked very familiar, although a little heavier like many of us. I just wasn’t sure until I heard someone call his name.
Yes, it was a man who had been in my graduating class from Glenville High School. He had never come to a reunion, so it was 64 years since we had seen each other. I re-connected with him, and was delighted to show him and his wife photos of our classmates from our reunions.
There was another man here who often wore a “Tar Blood” T-shirt. I immediately recognized him as a Glenville grad. Though he was much older, we were able to use that connection as a stepping point for further conversation.
For many years, my husband and I had a camper and were part of a Jewish camping group, calling ourselves, “The Hobos.” There are now five “Hobos” here at Myers, and it’s nice to have good friends here”
