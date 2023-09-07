Community – celebrating being together
I am proud to have lived, worked and participated in the Beachwood community for nearly 30 years.
Continuing to reflect on time experiencing life within a neighborhood, I think all of us can agree that these past years of the COVID-19 pandemic have challenged us in many ways, and yet we found resilience and a clear perspective on what we find truly important; frequently family and the importance of remaining connected.
For the Menorah Park communities in Beachwood and the Chagrin Valley, we enthusiastically celebrate the beauty of togetherness with several opportunities throughout September when we invite you to join us.
National recognition days including Grandparents’ Day and Assisted Living Week (the theme is Season of Reflection) enable us to pause and reflect on the special relationships and bonds in our community.
Being a grandparent is such a special role, with the memories and the moments that we all cherish and remember from every stage of our lives. I have appreciated their influence, the unconditional love and the special touch that only grandparents can give. It is fitting to me that this day most often kicks off National Assisted Living week, an added opportunity to celebrate important members of our community that include family, friends and caregivers.
I hope to see you at one or more of these upcoming events. Please call me at 216-839-6678 or email me at bsilver@menorahpark.org for more information.
Grand Times, a joint celebration of grandparents will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard at 28601 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere. Grandparents’ Day is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day. This year it is on Sept. 10.
Wiggins Place says “cheers” to Assisted Living Week with a Mocktail Contest and More at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 11.
Stone Gardens brings added glow to celebrating at a Grandparents Day Campfire at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.
The community comes together for an Assisted Living Celebration Party at Stone Gardens with all sorts of fun at 2 p.m. Sept. 14.
The Weils toasts the community at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 for Happy Hour with Ilya Shteyndler tickling the ivories.
Beth Silver, Director of Public Relations and Marketing
Menorah Park
Phone 216-839-6678
27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122