What’s in a neighborhood?
Our community and neighborhood, simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health.
Neighborhoods provide those important connections. People we meet down the hall or in common areas of our apartment residences, and at nearby stores and places of interest anchor us and give us a sense of purpose and belonging. Each person we encounter helps us get through the day and brings joy and new experiences that we would not have otherwise had.
Research also shows connection is most important in our own neighborhood. Studies including those conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have found associations between cohesive, friendly neighborhoods and improved wellbeing. Health begins where we live, learn, work and play, among people who share our community and culture.
Connected experiences, whether it’s like Art and Sid growing “prize-winning” tomatoes in their shared plot in the Wiggins Place communal garden or Marlene and Marty who struck an immediate friendship at R.H. Myers or Bob and Leonard who connected through their love of Yiddish at Stone Gardens, help lay the foundation for better health, an increased sense of safety and security, and overall community pride and sense of purpose.
Our wonderful neighbors keep us engaged and needed, and we invite you to join our Menorah Park community at any of our Beachwood and Chagrin Valley locations to enjoy the zest in life. Please explore our website, menorahpark.org and give us a call at 216-360-8202 to learn more.
Menorah Park
27100 Cedar Road
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-360-8202
Content provided by advertising partner