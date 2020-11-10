Reviewing your property and casualty insurance are important at any age, but boomers often have unique exposures that warrant taking a closer look. Too often, we see clients leave their coverages on autopilot and do not take the time to properly protect their ever-changing exposure.
Coverages that boomers should pay extra attention to include:
• Cyber insurance: Hackers and cyberattacks get more aggressive and sophisticated by the second. While some boomers are tech savvy, many may not realize when they are getting scammed. Adding this coverage not only reimburses clients if or when they are the victim of a direct financial loss; it also provides a tech support team for real-time assistance with computer attacks, cyber-extortion and online fraud that happen with smart phones, computers and other home devices.
• Jewelry and art appraisals: We recommend all valuable articles get updated appraisals every five years. Boomers often accumulate a nice collection of valuables over the years but do not always obtain updated appraisals. The last thing anyone wants is to lose a valuable piece and then not be able to replace it at current value.
• Nonprofit directors and officers: Upon retirement, many boomers spend more of their free time sharing their wisdom and volunteering with non-profit organizations. As a board member of a nonprofit, it is important to make sure the organization has directors and officers coverage in place to protect the board members from a lawsuit. Many carriers offer D&O for individuals who wish to add on an extra layer of protection to their own personal policies.
• Vacation homes: As boomers leave to seek sunshine during the winter months, purchasing a second home often leads to insurance gaps. If the home is in a coastal area, many carriers will decline the risk. Clients may also run into a situation where their local broker is not licensed to write policies out of state. Having a broker who has several carrier options in all 50 states and understands the risks of coastal properties is key.
• Umbrella: To properly protect your assets, having the appropriate umbrella coverage with additional liability is of the highest importance. The last thing anyone wants is for one auto accident to cause any boomer to lose their life savings.
A complimentary insurance review is always a good idea. Understanding your risks, exposures and pricing in the marketplace changes with every stage of life.
Michelle Hirsch is senior vice president of Brunswick Companies in Garfield Heights.
Content provided by advertising partner