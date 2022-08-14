Socialization for seniors living in care facilities can be vital to their overall well-being. It may help if they have loved ones who live close by, because that could make it more convenient for them to visit more frequently.
Beth Septer, vice president of sales and marketing at Menorah Park in Beachwood, and Gregory Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living in Chardon, Cuyahoga Falls and Twinsburg, explained the benefits of living close to one’s family and the importance of connectivity between seniors and their loved ones.
“I really feel strongly that having relatives that live close by really adds this additional connectivity piece for our residents and our tenants,” Septer said. “You know, a connection to their legacy.”
Those family members have long been their support systems, security and sense of familiarity, Septer explained, adding that being in a familiar neighborhood also helps them feel a sense of home.
“That allows our residents, it allows our tenants, to really have a greater peace of mind, to be able to relax and enjoy their space,” she said. “Families can continue to bring that to life for those that have chosen to make our campus their home.”
Septer suggested that families do their research when looking for a home for their senior loved one. They may ask facilities to give their loved one a test run in which they can spend some time there and get a feel for what it is like. They may also try a meal there, she said, emphasizing that food is a major factor for many seniors.
Creating an environment that is comfortable for both the senior and their family is key, Septer noted, adding that it is also important to offer seniors the opportunity to go offsite if they are able.
Their families can take them out into their communities, which reiterates their sense of belonging because they are visiting familiar people and places, she said.
“I think the biggest important component is this idea that they feel a greater sense of peace and they feel a greater sense of connectivity and that allows for this reduction of anxiety and social isolation,” Septer said.
For families who may not be as close by, Septer pointed out that they strive to provide as much connectivity through technology as possible. Giving them options for FaceTime and phone conversations with loved ones is critical, she said.
“Being in this industry for 24 years, I can’t emphasize enough the feeling for our folks to feel a sense of belonging,” Septer stated.
In a news release, Smith explained that seniors who have companionship are happier and more alert. It also helps boost their immune systems, lower blood pressure, decrease depression, slow the progression of memory decline, reduce stress and increase self-esteem, the release stated.
“Throughout life, family and friends provide a strong foundation for many people, and they can become even more important as we age,” Smith said in the release.
These interactions can be more consistent if the senior has family members who live close by. They serve as support for seniors as they experience physical and mental changes, the release stated.
“Remaining socially active, or encouraging your loved one to do so, can dramatically improve overall health and well-being,” Smith explained in the release.
Social support behaviors may include taking a walk, joining an exercise class or volunteering, the release suggested.
“It has long been proven that engagement is critically important to overall health and wellness for older adults,” Smith said. “The good news is that the challenges presented by the coronavirus inspired everyone to find even more new and creative ways to learn, socialize and keep your mind stimulated while remaining safe.”