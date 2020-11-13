ADVERTORIAL
When you choose Rent a Daughter as your senior home care services agency, we begin by reviewing your loved one’s needs and essentials. We meet with involved family members and, when necessary, consult with your senior’s physician(s), social workers, hospital or nursing home staff. Our goal is to get a complete picture of your loved one’s in-home care needs.
Rent a Daughter’s main purpose is to serve seniors at home where they are most comfortable. Research shows that seniors heal better receiving care at home. Our job is to keep them safe and happy at own home where memories remain. Now more than ever, seniors need one-on-one personalized care with a special touch. Home care also provides much-needed respite for caregivers, especially if they are tired and overworked. Grown children are at ease knowing all is being accomplished.
Ready, set, go home
Going home is exciting, but it is the beginning of a new type of care. Rent a Daughter will assist with paperwork, nutrition, follow a medication schedule, and make any follow-up appointments your doctors require. We provide diligent oversight and collaboration with all medical professionals. Rent a Daughter is at the forefront of transitional care of any type. We are privileged to provide a personalized care plan for your loved one. Whether downsizing a home, hospital to home care, or current care to end-of-life care, we are honored to assist. We also provide special care for Alzheimer’s or dementia. If you need companion care, laundry help, meals prepared, or bathroom care, let us help. Perhaps you would prefer a walk or having a book read to you. We provide a tailored plan to serve your needs.
We always have and will exceed government guidelines for health and safety protocols. Our staff are STNA, CPR and first-aid certified. They are vetted and background checked. You may receive care in small intervals or 24/7 – it’s your schedule. Be assured that our staff is healthy and equipped to serve you at home.
