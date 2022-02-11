ADVERTORIAL
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, visits to senior living facilities were curtailed. Seniors living at home were advised to shelter in place. Many in-person support services were suspended. While the nation pivoted to online communications, many older people have been unable to access these technologies.
“Loneliness among older adults is not a recent problem,” reported Shalom Plotkin, owner of Right at Home Cleveland East. “During the past decade, numerous studies have revealed that an epidemic of social isolation is having a serious effect on the length and quality of life.”
Plotkin shares findings from that research:
• Socially isolated elders are more likely to neglect their health. They get less exercise, and their nutrition suffers.
• Loneliness raises the risk of dementia by 50%. “Our brains require the specific type of mental stimulation that socialization provides,” Plotkin explained. “Experts say the human drive to spend time with others is as strong as hunger and thirst. If we lack adequate interaction with others, our minds are less sharp as the years go by.”
The effect can even be seen from day to day! In September 2021, Penn State University experts reported that on days seniors interacted socially with others, they scored higher on tests of memory and cognition.
• Loneliness is emotionally distressing. Even for people who give their brains a workout with working, reading or other mentally stimulating solo activities, loneliness still causes stress, and studies show that loneliness shortens life to a greater degree than obesity or smoking 15 cigarettes a day!
• Social isolation threatens financial health. The last decades have seen a sharp increase in financial fraud perpetrated against older adults, and seniors who are lonely are prime targets of these criminals.
• Addressing barriers to later-life social connections
• Life changes can erode our social network. The death of a spouse, retirement from work, children moving away, and moving from one’s long-time home all remove human contact we formerly took for granted. Research shows that even “weak ties” provide a dose of valuable socialization such as chatting with the grocery clerk or mail carrier. “Families who hire professional in-home care to support the well-being of older loved ones quickly realize that companionship is another welcome benefit,” noted Plotkin
• Health problems shrink our world. Loneliness increases the risk of illness and disability – and the opposite also is true. Older adults with chronic health conditions often withdraw and become homebound. Hearing loss has an especially powerful negative effect.
• Lack of transportation may limit mobility in the community. Arthritis, visual impairment or memory loss might mean it’s time to give up the car keys.
“Professional in-home care offers the highest convenience and safety,” said Plotkin. “Caregivers transport clients to health care appointments, to social gatherings, and out and about among other people.”
• Memory loss leads to isolation. “Families supporting a person who is living with Alzheimer’s or a related disorder should encourage friends and family to continue spending time with their loved one,” said Plotkin.
Plotkin said that today, there are many innovative dementia-friendly programs where people with memory loss can enjoy appropriate social activities in a non-judgmental setting. Professional in-home caregivers provide appropriate care and activities for clients, as well as provide respite for family caregivers, who often experience loneliness themselves.
Give us a call so we can discuss home care options. 216-752-2222
We serve the communities of Beachwood, Solon, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, University Heights, South Euclid, Warrensville, Chagrin Falls, Highland Heights, Orange, Gates Mills, Pepper Pike, Moreland Hills and beyond.
For more information, contact Right at Home at OhioSeniorCare.net or
216-752-2222 or by email at shalom@ohioseniorcare.net.
For more information, contact Right at Home at:
216-752-2222
