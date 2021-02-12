Advertorial
How do home care agencies and home care registries differ?
Selecting someone to care for your loved one can be an overwhelming task. For many families, understanding the difference between a home care agency and a home care registry adds an additional layer of complexity.
We believe the process of selecting someone to care for your loved one should be simple and transparent. We believe the process of starting home care should be a comfortable transition for the person receiving care and for your family. We believe you should be part of your loved one’s care, but not have to actively manage all aspects of their care.
Understanding the Differences
The main difference between an agency and a registry comes down to managing the caregiver. When you select a home care agency, we manage the caregiver assigned to providing your loved one’s care. When you select a home care registry, that task falls largely to you. In addition, registries typically do not pay workman’s comp for their independent contractors.
The Cleveland east side office of Right at Home serves the communities of Beachwood, Solon, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, University Heights, South Euclid, Warrensville Heights, Chagrin Falls, Highland Heights, Orange, Gates Mills, Pepper Pike, Moreland Hills, Wickliffe and beyond.
For more information, contact Right at Home at OhioSeniorCare.net or 216-752-2222 or by email at shalom@ohioseniorcare.net.
Right at Home
216-752-2222