How to make a plan to age well
Aging is a natural part of life, a voyage that everyone is on. Like any other journey, it requires preparation, guidance and support. Yet too many people delay or avoid the planning altogether.
“Planning to age well requires thinking about the different types of support systems that may be needed,” says Shalom Plotkin, owner, Right at Home Cleveland East. “You may face a variety of challenges that call for more than just medical support.”
These challenges may include the following:
• Family and friends: Emotional connections and support from family, friends and neighbors are often crucial, but these relationships may change
• In-home assistance: From daily chores to more personal needs, handling everyday tasks may become more challenging
• Specialized care: Medical conditions or mobility challenges may necessitate specific care, therapies or home modifications.
You wouldn’t have to face these challenges alone, and they need not become burdens for family members. Right at Home can serve as a comprehensive solution, providing the assistance, companionship and specialized care needed. “Whether it’s supporting your physical or emotional well-being or alleviating stress on family caregivers, Right at Home can integrate into your existing support system, ensuring you receive the compassionate and professional care you want or need,” says Plotkin. “The aim is to complement the love and care provided by family and friends with professional support tailored to your needs.”
The idea of planning for your senior years can feel overwhelming. There’s so much to think about! But, as with anything else, taking the time to think about what lies ahead can make the journey smoother and less stressful.
“Don’t try to do it all at once,” Plotkin advises. “Do allow yourself to change your plans as your needs or interests evolve.”
Here are some key topics to think about:
• Living arrangements: Where would I like to live in the future
• Health care planning: Beyond current medical needs, it’s important to think about long-term health care planning
• Financial preparations: Assess your financial position, budget for unexpected expenses and ensure that funds will be available if your care needs change
• Legal considerations: Writing a will, naming a power of attorney and organizing other legal documents only get more important with age.
By understanding and addressing these essential topics, you’re setting the stage for a senior life that’s not just well planned, but also well lived.
While this list may seem daunting, you don’t have to tackle it alone.
“Whether navigating the maze of health care decisions, evaluating living arrangements or simply providing a compassionate ear, Right at Home can be an invaluable partner,” says Plotkin.
A comprehensive checklist ensures you don’t overlook any essential details. Be sure to include:
• Financial matters
• Medical needs
• Legal matters
• Aging-in-place modifications/home safety
• The Right at Home “RightConversations” Guide: An essential guide to having meaningful family conversations about seniors’ care plans and wishes.
You’re Never Alone With Right at Home
Aging is a journey we all embark on, but it’s not one you have to navigate alone. With Right at Home by your side, you have a compassionate and understanding partner ready to guide you every step of the way. As Plotkin notes, “Right at Home is committed to ensuring that your journey is one filled with support, dignity and peace of mind.”
