What are a few of the things that make Shaker Heights such a great place for seniors to “Age in Place”?
When I moved my family back to Shaker Heights 10 years ago to open our first Right at Home Senior Care office, I was thrilled with what we rediscovered in our community. I say rediscovered because my in-laws have been living in Shaker Heights for more than 50 years and my wife got a great education at Shaker High School, class of ‘85. Go Raiders!
Transportation: Right out the gate, we should highlight the fact that Shaker Heights is a very walkable city. No matter where you live, you’re going to find that the places you need to go are likely at your doorstep. And it is a safe city, low on crime, with fire and police professionals typically responding within three minutes of being summoned. You can’t beat that.
Health care: We boast world-famous Cleveland Clinic and UH Hospital systems, MetroHealth’s trauma center by Severance Town Center, and more specialists than you can fit in the medical office buildings around the Van Aken shopping district.
Diversity: Of the 30,000 residents in Shaker Heights, approximately are white, 1/3 are African-American and the rest are varied, with about 20% born abroad. Recently, the Shaker Senior Center celebrated luncheons for Martin Luther King Day, as well as Mardi Gras. This shows that our community isn’t just becoming more diverse; we are celebrating diversity. A quick look at the activities of the Shaker Arts Council, the Shaker Historical Society, Contessa or Heights Art galleries or on the stages of Shaker High School and Dobama Theatre or at the renovated Maltz Performing Arts Center as well as the convenience to the University Circle institutions will give you a taste of our diverse arts and culture in and near our ‘burb.’ A fabulous senior services club that puts together fun cultural activities for diverse seniors is Village in the Heights-check ‘‘em out.
Programming: So much engaging programing is going on at the Shaker Senior Center. You can stop into the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Center for a Wednesday afternoon free movie and pick up the list of all the activities which includes everything from crafting and card games to barbecues and bake offs. It’s lovely to see Mayor David Weiss showing up, getting engaged with the community and lending a hand when needed.
Housing: There is something here for every style and budget from the Van Sweringen mansion on South Park to the average apartment that rents for $1,500 per month. There are quite a few upscale new apartments and town homes going up near Van Aken Boulevard. The Woodlands of Shaker Assisted Living has been providing top-notch, assisted living in a small community setting for decades. Meanwhile, just down the street the new Harbor Chase Assisted Living community looks to be a winner.
Good city services: Shaker even runs trash carts that will empty your cans in your back yard instead of having to haul them down to the curb each week. I also like how they maintain the pipes and parks, fill potholes, and clear sidewalk snow with the bombadier. Did you know that seniors can request a free CO2 detector from the city?
I served in our navy and Marine Corps all over the country for 15 years, and I don’t take any of these features for granted. Overall, I’d say this lovely suburb is about as good as it gets for seniors. But don’t take my word for it, come see for yourself.
For more information, contact Right at Home at:
Shalom Plotkin
216-752-2222