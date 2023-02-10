Right at Home Cleveland East recognized as a top-rated in-home care agency in America
Right at Home of Cleveland East has been selected by caring.com as one of America’s top-rated senior care agencies with the website’s “Caring Super Star of 2023” recognition.
Caring.com, a trusted resource for families looking for in-home care for their aging loved ones, released its “Caring Stars” list for 2023. The list, based on consumer ratings and reviews, features the top senior care agencies in the United States every year. The list includes the “Caring Super Stars.”
Right at Home, one of the world’s leading providers of in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities, is thrilled to announce that of the 305 senior care agencies that earned the Caring Super Star of 2023 award nationally, 149 are Right at Home agencies.
“Serving our clients on the east side of Cleveland with personalized and reliable care is our privilege,” said Shalom Plotkin, owner of Right at Home Cleveland East. “Our dedicated caregivers do a tremendous job of providing exceptional care, and we can’t thank them enough for the incredible work they do, day in and day out.”
In-home care agencies had to meet extraordinary criteria to make the 2023 Caring Stars list, including an overall rating of at least 4.5 stars on a 1 to 5 scale. Businesses that received the Caring Star award for 2023 and two or more years since 2017 were honored with the Caring Super Star award. We have been honored to receive the Caring Star award for the past seven years.
“The Right at Home franchisees and their office staffs and caregivers spend countless hours improving the quality of life for the residents of their local communities,” said Right at Home President and CEO Margaret Haynes. “This recognition from Caring.com represents the level of service and quality care they provide to clients and their families every day.”
An example of feedback that we received was posted on the Caring.com website by David Pearl who wrote, “Right at Home in Beachwood has been very helpful for me and my family. We called them up and Shalom came to their home to meet with us to discuss our situation. He put us at ease and was even able to help us with understanding Veterans benefits. Shalom and his crew are very friendly and caring.”
Right at Home Cleveland East is committed to providing an extraordinary and individualized care experience for every client to improve their quality of life. Accolades like this give credence to the exceptional work the agency does every day to serve the needs of seniors and adults with disabilities.
ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME CLEVELAND EAST
We proudly serve the communities of Beachwood, Solon, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, University Heights, South Euclid, Euclid, Warrensville, Chagrin Falls, Highland Heights, Orange, Gates Mills, Pepper Pike, Moreland Hills and beyond. For more information, contact Right at Home at OhioSeniorCare.net or 216-752-2222 or by email at Shalom@OhioSeniorCare.Net.
For more information, contact Right at Home at:
216-752-2222