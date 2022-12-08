3 Ways to Improve Your Quality of Life
How would you rate your quality of life? On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being low and 5 being high, what number would you assign to the quality of life you’re living today?
The World Health Organization defines quality of life as how a person lives their life “in relation to their goals, expectations, standards and concerns.”
“At Right at Home, quality of life is so important to us, we’ve made it our mission: ‘To improve the quality of life for those we serve,’” says Shalom Plotkin, owner, Right at Home Cleveland East.
But how can you improve your quality of life? Plotkin offers three lifestyle factors that might help.
Independence
“At Right at Home, our business is helping people who want to stay independent as they age,” says Shalom Plotkin. “And with good reason – people who feel they have autonomy and control over their life live longer.” “If I … can take care of myself, then I shall be satisfied,” said one older adult in a survey by Uppsala University in Sweden. “It’s important not to have to trouble others, and to be able to carry out the duties I can.”
Staying independent: Staying independent while aging – or, put another way, not feeling like a burden to others – is closely dependent on health. Eat a healthy diet, get regular exercise, get an annual physical exam, see a dentist regularly, and take care of your mental health.
Satisfying Relationships
“Dozens of studies have shown that people who have satisfying relationships with family, friends, and their community are happier, have fewer health problems, and live longer,” according to an article from Harvard Health Publishing. “One study … found that lack of strong relationships increased the risk of premature death from all causes by 50% – an effect on mortality risk roughly comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and greater than obesity and physical inactivity.”
Building and preserving relationships: “This is sometimes easier for extroverts and for people with large families or longtime friends,” says Plotkin. “If that doesn’t describe you, find comfortable ways to connect with like-minded people,” such as going to the local senior center, or doing volunteer work.
Having a Positive Mindset
Attitude and resilience have both been shown to affect physical and mental health. “Studies have shown an indisputable link between having a positive outlook and health benefits like lower blood pressure, less heart disease, better weight control and healthier blood sugar levels,” notes health columnist Jane Brody of The New York Times. Resilience is our ability to cope with and bounce back from adversity and, like a positive attitude, it can be learned and improved.
What does quality of life mean to you? What are the things that bring personal meaning to your life? “It’s good to think about these questions,” says Plotkin, “because improving your quality of life could improve your longevity.”
