Updating our Holiday Traditions With Older Loved Ones
Whether your family celebrates Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or another winter celebration, you are probably making preparations right now.
“As the years go by, senior loved ones often experience changes in health, and it becomes time to adjust our family traditions,” said Shalom Plotkin, owner, Right at Home Cleveland East.
Special considerations for 2020
The holidays will look different this year due to the pandemic.
Families are making tough decisions. Public health experts say indoor gatherings can spread COVID-19. Should out-of-town family chance plane travel? What about college students coming home without time for the recommended quarantine period? How can they protect the vulnerable oldest family members? Would the weather allow for outdoor gatherings?
Many families are postponing their celebrations to the summer or having virtual Thanksgiving and Hanukkah celebrations with everyone joining in on video. They’re sharing old photos and nostalgic recollections among family members. It’s not the same as an in-person gathering, but it can be meaningful.
And take heart – some experts say there could be a silver lining, as scaled-back celebrations mean less stress. For people facing economic uncertainty, cutting back on holiday spending will be welcome. And families who have lost a loved one during the pandemic may wish to focus on reflecting as a family on their loved one’s life.
“If your family will be celebrating online, make sure older loved ones are fully included,” said Plotkin. He reminds families to help loved ones set up their electronic devices and provide training well ahead of time if no one will be nearby to provide tech support. “Just as in large gatherings, older adults can feel lost and overlooked in this setting, so make a point of focusing on them,” Plotkin said. “For loved ones with dementia or vision loss, a phone call might be better. Schedule a time for the call when you can give them your undivided attention.”
Home care for the holidays
This year the holidays might be more low key for your family – or, the special challenges of 2020 might make things all the more hectic.
“Professional in-home care can be a real holiday gift for seniors who need care, as well as for family caregivers,” said Plotkin.
Caregivers can provide hygiene care (bathing, dressing, grooming, help going to the toilet), housekeeping and laundry, meal preparation, healthcare reminders, transportation to medical appointments or gatherings, and memory care for clients with dementia. Caregivers can help seniors with online shopping, gift wrapping and decorating, all the while being mindful of social distancing and precautions. A professional caregiver can be with your loved one to allow you time for baking, shopping, decorating – or, this year, setting up the big virtual celebration.
