Include the cost of long-term care in your retirement plan
Our retirement dreams might include travel, hobbies, spending more time with family and having time for all those other things we’ve always wanted to do.
But studies show many people forget to factor in a significant expense they’re likely to encounter after retirement: the cost of health care.
"Neglecting this piece of the retirement financial planning puzzle could really throw your plan off track,"
Plotkin says that it’s important to look at “health care” as not just hospital stays. Not all care is medical in nature. As you age, you might need assistance with “activities of daily living”:
• Personal care, such as bathing, dressing and using the bathroom
• Keeping the home safe and clean
• Preparing nutritious meals
• Transportation to health appointments and elsewhere
• Staying socially active
• Following the doctor’s orders.
People turning 65 today are advised to set aside $150,000 just for out-of-pocket care costs they’re likely to incur.
Could care support help you stay home?
More than 75% of people say they would prefer to receive care in their own homes if possible. And with the right help, it often is possible! However, this choice can put a large burden on our families.
"my kids will take care of me" really isn't a good plan.
"Families are smaller today," "Adult children are likely to live at a distance from older parents, which equals fewer people who can help. Adult children likely have full-time jobs and other family responsibilities, as well."
“But I don’t want to hire professional care,” some older adults protest. “I want to leave my children a nice inheritance!” In fact, by bringing in supplemental care, these caring parents would be doing their adult children a big favor. Studies show the careers of family caregivers can be seriously impacted. Family members also stand to spend a lot of their own money on care services when their elder loved one hasn’t saved enough.
Fortunately, if you’ve saved for your care, you’ll have a lot of options to help you “age in place” when the time comes, if that’s your choice.
These include home modifications to make the home better suited for your needs and government provided senior services, such as senior centers, meal programs and transportation.
Professional in-home caregivers assist senior clients with the activities of daily living which helps clients maintain their independence. These services are generally not covered by Medicare.
Who can help you make your plan?
As you can see, financial care planning can be complicated, and the long-term care landscape is complex. Call in experts to help. An aging life care professional (geriatric care manager) can help locate support services in the area, and work with families on care planning and equitable payment solutions. Elder law attorneys help with estate planning, powers of attorney and other legal matters.
A financial planner or other financial adviser can help at every step, letting you know if you’re on track with your retirement savings goal; advising you on maximizing public benefits.
"Begin planning early and revisit your plan often," "Just as you wouldn't make health decisions without the input of your doctor, it's risky to make your financial plan without consulting experts."
The Cleveland East offices of Right at Home serve the communities of Beachwood, Solon, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, University Heights, South Euclid, Warrensville Heights, Chagrin Falls, Highland Heights, Orange, Gates Mills, Pepper Pike, Lyndhurst, Wickliffe and beyond.
