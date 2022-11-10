Helpful tips for the long-distance caregiver
Is living far away from the person you care for causing you guilt? “It’s normal to have feelings of guilt when you don’t live close to the person you’re caring for,” says Shalom Plotkin, owner, Right at Home Cleveland East. If you live more than one hour away from your loved one, you’re considered a long-distance caregiver.
“As caregivers, guilt is our constant companion,” says Amy Goyer, author of the book “Juggling Life, Work, and Caregiving.” “When you’re a long-distance caregiver, it’s even more so.” But there are things you can do to make sure you’re providing the best possible care from a distance. Research, planning and in-community resources are key.
Here are some tips for making it work.
Get Informed and Stay Up to Date
Learn as much as you can about your loved one’s health and daily routine. It’s important to maintain an accurate and current picture of their health and abilities.
If your loved one has any ongoing health conditions, learn how they affect your loved one’s daily life, what medications and doctor visits are required, etc.
Make a list of names and contact information that includes family members, friends, neighbors and anyone else who sees your loved one regularly. Ask everyone’s permission to share the list with the others.
Stay in regular contact with the people on the list. “You may hear from them about sudden changes in your loved one’s appearance, for example, which might be a cause of concern,” says Plotkin, “A neighbor might let you know that your loved one’s home needs maintenance or that they haven’t seen your loved one outside in a while.”
Make a Plan
Once you’ve assessed your loved one’s situation and needs, it’s time to determine what your role – and the role of others – can and should be.
If someone else is taking the caregiving lead, find ways you can help that work for you. You might be able to manage finances online, for example, or research helpful resources in your loved one’s community.
If you are the primary caregiver, find out if any relatives, neighbors or friends are willing and able to help. Set up a plan or calendar and share it with everyone involved.
Hire Professional Help
Now that you’ve got your plan and research in place, you’re well prepared should you need to hire in-home help. An important side benefit of working with Right at Home in-home professionals is that we can serve as your long-distance “eyes and ears” – especially if an emergency happens.
You can hire in-home caregivers from Right at Home who will do things like laundry and light housekeeping, get your loved one to their doctor appointments, cook meals, personal care and even help take care of your loved one’s pets.
Our home care aides can also make companionship visits, which can have a big impact on your loved one’s mental health and help keep them in touch with you while visiting.
Assure Your Loved One That They Are the Decision-Maker
In whatever decisions you make about caring for your loved one from a distance, always remember they still have self-agency. Decisions about how and where they live are theirs to make, unless, of course, they are incapacitated.
