Winter weather is harsh for everyone, but for babies and seniors, colder temperatures can be a problem.
According to Zhanna Khalafyan, RN case manager at the Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, and Chelsea Swift, director of nursing at Light of Hearts Villa in Bedford, which is part of the Sisters of Charity Health System, winter weather can have a direct impact on a senior’s health, especially if they already suffer from various conditions.
“Winter can be a difficult time for our seniors,” Khalafyan said. “The cold weather poses many risks and can dramatically affect a senior’s health problems, such as heart attacks, kidney problems, liver damage or worse. The could can also cause them to be less mobile and increase dehydration as well.”
According to the American Heart Association, seniors who have cardiovascular conditions may experience increased side effects in cold weather. Swift explained this is because the lower outside air temperature decreases the core body temperature causing blood vessels to constrict, making it more difficult for oxygen to reach the entire body.
“Seniors are also at a higher risk for falls in the winter, especially for those that live in climates like Ohio with snow and ice,” Swift said. “Arthritis and chronic pain conditions also tend to flare up in the winter, making movement more difficult. Lastly, seniors often do have less body fat and therefore are at a higher risk of hypothermia.”
In order for the weather to affect seniors, temperatures don’t have to be very low. But, there are some conditions that seniors should avoid, Khalafyan stated.
“It’s best if seniors are not out and about on wet, snowy, icy days but if an outing is necessary, cover up,” she noted. “If skin turns red and starts hurting, go inside right away. Outside temperature really depends on the individual. So, checking the local forecast and planning accordingly is the safest way.”
While inside, Khalafyan said the temperature should be around 68 degrees, though many seniors tend to like it warmer. If one is still concerned about the effects of the cold, she suggested a few things: dressing warmly, drinking warm beverages, protecting the ears, face, hands and feet while outside, getting vaccinated and considering adding multivitamins to their diet.
Swift said, “A body temperature below 95 degrees can cause hypothermia and can even occur inside without proper heating. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids and keep on a regular sleep-wake cycle. Seniors feel less thirsty in the winter, and combined with the cold, dry air can contribute to dehydration.”
Swift added seniors should also try to keep to a regular sleep schedule even though it is dark outside. It can lead to sundowners syndrome, which can cause increased confusion and hallucinations before nightfall.
Though family members should always keep an eye on their aging loved ones, winter weather calls for a closer look.
“Family members can help their loved ones by ensuring their homes are prepared for the winter including caulking or using weather stripping around leaky windows and doors,” Swift said. “Also, ensure that there is adequate food in their fridge, check in on them often and remove them from the home during power outages.”
Since winter weather can also cause decreased judgment and sensation in seniors, Khalafyan had a few suggestions for families, including MedAlert/LifeAlert, regular wellness checks, installing handrails, keeping walkways clear, placing rolled blankets at doors and ensuring they are eating and staying hydrated.
The professionals also urged families and seniors alike set up a plan in case of emergency.
“Use caution with space heaters. They can be a fire hazard and can be a potential cause of carbon monoxide poisoning,” Swift suggested. “Wear multiple layers of clothing. The air between the clothing keep you warm. Change your clothes right away if they get damp and ensure our head is covered. A lot of body heat is lost from the head.”
Khalafyan said, “Know who to call and when. Keep an updated medication list with the contact person in your wallet. For drivers, stock your car with basic emergency supplies and let someone know where you are going and when you will be back. And use good shoes with traction. Prevention is better than a cure.”