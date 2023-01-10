Giving senior living residents the means to observe Shabbat may help them to continue practicing the worship traditions that were part of their weekly routines prior to moving into their facilities.
Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, director of spiritual living at Menorah Park in Beachwood, and Austin Marsh, resident services director at Vitalia Montrose in Copley, discussed the Shabbat services they offer their residents.
“On a Friday, it’s a busy day so, throughout the day, we have different services,” Feinstein said.
Each building on the Menorah Park campus has a different demographic of people, so the staff there makes sure they accommodate the different buildings in ways that are specifically catered to the people who live in them, he explained.
“In R.H. Myers, the people are most of the synagogue-oriented type and they’re looking for something that’s a cross between a Shabbat, oneg, a pre-Shabbat celebratory thing and the Friday night services of the synagogue,” he said.
In other buildings, such as memory care, the focus is not so much on structure as it is on having a good time, Feinstein said.
“We’ll kind of just be spontaneous, sing songs, gather, gauge the mood” he said. “Sometimes, they’re in a dancing mood and they like us to walk around the room, dancing, clapping; other times, a little quieter.”
Feinstein pointed out that giving residents a “taste of home” is the goal. Residents look forward to making kiddush with challah and grape juice, he said.
“They all hold up their cups nice and high and do the kiddush with us,” he said.
Singing is also a major theme in Shabbat celebrations. Many residents in memory care, despite their memory loss, have good recollections of Shabbat songs, Feinstein explained. Although they cannot remember short-term things, such as what their last meal was, they remember the lyrics to the songs they grew up singing.
Many of these songs are sung in Hebrew and non-Jews enjoy attending the services to learn the songs and some of the Hebrew language, Feinstein noted. This brings residents together and promotes community.
VIitalia brings in Cantor Laurel Barr on the second Friday of each month, Marsh said.
“There’s a musical element to it,” he said. “We do have traditional food and wine, so they do use challah bread every month and then they also drink wine with the service.”
The Shabbat services at Vitalia have been going on for a little under a year and have expanded to about 11 regular attendees each month, Marsh said.
“I do believe that the area in which we’re situated does have a very high Jewish population,” he said.
For this reason, the Shabbat services came about in order to ensure that Vitalia was appealing to the people in their community by facilitating worship services for their Jewish residents, he explained.
One Jewish couple within the community is very social and drew 10 people to the most recent service, Marsh said.
In addition to Shabbat at Vitalia, they livestream services at Temple Israel in Bath Township each Friday, he said.
“We do a livestream from the Temple Israel here in Akron every Friday too – even on the Fridays in which we host the Shabbat – to ensure that there is at least some sort of service weekly,” Marsh said. “That is something, as our Jewish population increases, that I would like to have in person and I’m actively searching for that connection now.”