The COVID-19 pandemic has led to activities, outings and get-togethers to be put on hold or canceled. While it is difficult to miss out on social activities, aging adults find themselves suffering uniquely – especially if they are developing a memory disease.
According to John L. Burkley, care navigator at the Memory Care Network – Montefiore and Menorah Park in Beachwood; Pamela Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Central Ohio in Columbus and Northwest Chapters in Maumee; and Michael Ungar, owner/operator of At Home Senior Fitness in Beachwood, seniors need to find new ways to remain active and stay sharp.
Ungar, who is also a rabbi at Beth El-The Heights Synagogue in Cleveland Heights, said being physically fit is a good place to start.
“Though there is no effective treatment for dementia but there are things you can do to slow it,” he explained. “In terms of exercise, the general standard is that we should as adults be working out 150 minutes a week. That could be cardio, resistance or weight training. Research shows that there isn’t an age where it becomes more dangerous to work out, so it is always good to do that. But, it should be done at an appropriate level for each age group and ability.”
Myers said seniors should also make a point to still get outside in safe ways. Just because they can’t go to many of their activities, that doesn’t mean they can’t go for a neighborhood walk or sit on their porch.
“The main problem I see with seniors is the boredom,” she said. “They aren’t as active outside of their homes where they normally have so much to keep themselves busy and their minds sharp. A lot of them are also having trouble sleeping. So, how do you get a good rest? You need to be physically active throughout the day, even if that is just keeping up the home, going for a walk or even safely going to the gym.”
Eating healthy also plays a big role, added Myers, especially as we all cook at home more.
“For seniors, cooking and baking are not only good for them to do something healthy, but it is also good for them mentally,” she noted. “You’re following a recipe, and it is very good for the executive functioning of the brain doing things sequentially like that. It stimulates memory and thought.”
Burkley said aging adults should also focus on stress management, especially during the pandemic.
“Amid everything, it’s hard to not get overwhelmed by all of the uncertainty and unknowns,” he said. “Finding ways to cope with the understandable stressors help keep our minds sharp, in addition to other benefits. It seems like every minute we face an ongoing flood of news reports, updated health statistics and social media posts intended to keep us updated.”
While it is important to keep update to date on the news, Burkley added managing stress is key.
“Practice breathing and schedule daily relaxation activities,” he said. “Make fun activities a priority too,” like puzzles, crafts and games which keep the mind stimulated.
Placing importance on keeping active as you as age allows you to feeling your best mentally and physically.
“Natural aging points to losing brain cells and brain shrinkage,” Myers noted. “With Alzheimer’s and dementia, those changes are even more different. But as we get older, our brain is just like our heart or any other organ. It gets older as we age. So, we should do whatever we can to enhance those normal processes we had when we were younger. We have to do what we can to stay healthy and that’s not just physically. It’s mentally and emotionally, too.”
Burkley added, “Unfortunately, the most vulnerable populations have been affected the most, including individuals with dementia and dementia-related comorbidities. Cognitive decline often progresses much more quickly under periods of duress or extended stress, major lifestyle changes, disruption of schedule or routine, isolation, discontinuation of hobbies, physical illness and lack of social stimulation, all of which COVID-19 has amplified.”
No matter what you choose to do, Ungar said it should be made into a routine.
“A big part of it is if you’re healthy, that raises your ability to fight infections and disease and raises your resistance,” he explained. “It is a really tough time, especially for seniors, and if you’re willing to be serious about regularly taking care of yourself and mental well-being, it bodes well to come out the other end.”