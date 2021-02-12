Advertorial
Looking for the best options in Medicare coverage? Then it’s time you called The Medicare Maven!
As a licensed nursing home administrator for over 30 years, I understand how important appropriate coverage is.
Here is why you should consider working with me for all things relating to Medicare:
• I specialize in assisting soon-to-be Medicare recipients understand your health insurance options.
• I’m an independent agent representing almost every health insurance company in Ohio.
• I will review your medications and confirm your personal doctor and preferred hospital are in the Medicare options you choose.
• I will listen and learn about your health care needs and provide the best Medicare options for you to choose from. From time to time, you may be better served by switching Medicare plans.
• I stress using an educational approach, so you can make informed decisions.
• I will fully discuss options for Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans.
• There is zero cost to you for my service!
As your representative, I will be available year-round, including the annual enrollment period, to make sure you have the Medicare options that best suit your needs both now and in the future.
Steve Raichilson
Senior Health Advocate,
Licensed Agent
216-870-3828