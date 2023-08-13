As the world evolves, so too does technology. For younger people, it’s easy to keep up as they have grown up with technology and advancements are implemented in their daily lives at school and work. For elderly people, there may be a little more of a learning curve. Senior care facilities and services can help them with this.
Pamela Artman, one of the live-in managers at Hudson Meadows in Hudson, and Shalom Plotkin, owner of Right at Home Cleveland East in Beachwood, discussed forms of technology that are helpful to seniors, as well as how they teach seniors to use them.
“They’re really adapting quite well,” Artman said of seniors getting the hang of technology. “Now, when we first started in the business, not so much. We’ve been in the business about 14 years.”
Back then, most seniors did not have cell phones, she noted. Today, they have cell phones and have adapted to communicating via text and email.
Out of all forms of modern technology, they have adapted to cell phones best, she pointed out.
“Smart TVs (are) still a problem because it’s so much, whereas a phone is a little bit easier for them,” Artman said. “I think they can take control of a phone, whereas a TV is just too much for them.”
At Hudson Meadows, the lifestyle director runs instructionals to which residents can bring their phones and get help with operating them, she said.
“Maybe they want to learn how to FaceTime,” she said. “We can sit down with them and go through it individually on how that would look.”
Another helpful form of technology available to seniors is the TTY feature on a phone.
“The (phones) that we really like are for the hearing impaired,” Artman said. “I believe they have really advanced but the iPhones are usually a big enough screen that they can see the numbers and they’re also user friendly.”
Plotkin pointed out the advantages of emergency alert wearables which help seniors call for help in the event of a fall.
“One of the biggest fears that seniors that I look after have is falling down,” Plotkin said. “There is tech to help reduce the falls but obviously nothing that replaces a loved one or a caregiver. You can have one of those emergency alert bracelets or lanyards that has a gyroscope in it. It can sense a fall and it triggers a call.”
He said one of his favorite pieces of technology is an electronic picture frame onto which seniors can upload photos of their families and it automatically flips through them like a slideshow. These may help seniors combat loneliness.
Other forms of technology that are helpful for seniors are large screen clock radios and calendars, he mentioned.
“It’s just much larger, so (it is) easier to see,” Plotkin said. “It just helps people stay oriented.”
He noted that he has seen both seniors who are very tech savvy and seniors who struggle with adapting to technology. Some seniors also face cognitive decline, so they may find it difficult to operate things such as TV remotes.
Seniors also benefit from virtual assistants such as Alexa, Siri and Google, he pointed out.
“The smart speakers are some of the easiest tech and you can program them different ways, whether it’s the Echo Dot or the Alexa or whatever there is,” Plotkin said. “I like those because you can ask it, ‘Play my favorite music,’ and then you have a playlist loaded up in there. You can say, ‘Call my daughter.’ I like those because it’s basically a voice-activated digital assistant. You can set an alarm on there (for when) it’s time to take your pills.”