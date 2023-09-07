If you have been in the office at all for the last six months, you have probably heard about my trip to Italy, whether planning it, going or talking about how great it was. We didn’t go to too many of the typical tourist activities. We spent a lot of time with our Italian exchange student who lived with us in 2014. We had a lot of time to relax, eat amazing food and just spend time as a family.
We visited with the 84-year-old aunt of our exchange student and 91-year-old uncle. They live in a village called Porto Venere. If you picture the old fishing villages with the homes built into the cliffs, this is where they live. To get to their house, we had to climb around 100 steps just to get to their street. Then when you get into the house, there are another 4 steep flights of stairs. The elder law attorney in me was on alert that they should be so careful on those steps. How can an older person live here safely? The aunt and uncle have family visiting multiple times a week and they manage.
I think that the elderly in Italy fare better than here for a number of reasons. First, they have to be more active. They must walk or take public transportation to most places. To go to the grocery store, they would need to up their activity more than most people here. Second, the food is fresh and not as processed. Good health starts in the stomach and boy have the Italians perfected that. Lastly, Italy is a family-centered country. The expectation is for the family to care for seniors. Italy also has a good home care program for the elderly through their public health care system.
It is easy to think that the United States has the best system in the world and in a lot of respects we do. People come from all over the world for our health care. That said, sometimes the best thing is to eat healthy, get some exercise and accept some family help. Ciao.
Rachel Kabb Effron,
Certified Elder Law Attorney
The Kabb Law Firm
21852 Chagrin Blvd.,
Suite 310,
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-991-5222