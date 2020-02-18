Advertorial
The last few years have seen a rise of upscale senior living communities around the country. Given what they offer, it’s not hard to see why.
The sites boast gourmet dining, salons, state-of-the art fitness centers, cultural programming and more. Many also offer what’s known as a “continuum of care” – multiple care options in a single location.
These communities can hold particular appeal for someone looking for assisted living. In addition to high-end amenities and socializing opportunities, they can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing their daily needs will be met.
You can find all of this – and more – at Rose Senior Living Beachwood. We’re opening this April. For information, contact us at 877-222-9724, info@roseseniorliving.com, or go to beachwood.roseseniorliving.com.
Content provided by advertising partner