ASSISTED LIVING DONE RIGHT
We know there is a lot to consider when looking for your next home and we are invested in assisting as you explore the options. Nestled on 46 acres, The Weils is built on community with an updated and inviting ambiance. You may choose from a variety of amenities and services that support your lifestyle including three chef-prepared daily meals using fresh ingredients. Dining is flexible and convenient with open dining from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. so you can have your meals when you want.
We offer enhanced transportation services to all your doctor’s appointments, laundry and housekeeping, plus a full-array of life enriching programs and outings. You’ll appreciate spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with full kitchen and washer/ dryer and lovely indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. And, if and when you need support, 24/7 nursing is on-site. We believe choices that enable you to live life as you want truly make The Weils of Menorah Park the place to call your new home! And, we make it easy with month-to-month leases and no community fees or upfront costs.
MEMORY CARE IN THE DAVID AND FREDA ROBINSON RESIDENCE
With on-site 24/7 nursing supervision and specially-trained dementia care staff, your loved one is in good hands. Every detail of this inviting residence has been designed to promote feelings of security and engagement with a focus on resident’s needs. Spacious suites include a bedroom with full bathroom, living room, kitchenette and washer/dryer – all designed with safety in mind. Cozy living and dining areas serve as gathering spaces for meals, person-centered activities and specialized socialization. Secure gardens and walking paths make for an enjoyable time for all.
REHABILITATION THERAPY
An exceptional team of specialists including doctors, nurses, rehabilitation therapists, social workers and nursing assistants, will help get you back to living your life after surgery, injury or illness. Experience a personalized care plan to enhance your journey – all in a healing environment.
Contact Janet Kodrich, director of residential services, at
440-996-0504 or visit MenorahPark.org/residences.
The Weils of Menorah Park
16695 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
440-996-0504
