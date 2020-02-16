Advertorial
The Weils, an active senior living community in Chagrin Falls, offers a full continuum of care including assisted living, memory care assisted living and rehabilitation therapy.
Assisted Living
Nestled on 46 acres, The Weils’ ambiance is like none other. Amenities and services include 24/7 nurses and caregivers, spacious one- and two-bedroom suites with full kitchen and in-suite washer/dryer. With three chef-prepared meals a day, transportation services, laundry and housekeeping, plus a full array of life-enriching programs and outings, truly makes The Weils the place to call your new home! And, we make it easy with month-to-month leases.
Memory Care in The David and Freda Robinson Residence
The David and Freda Robinson Residence, a memory care assisted living community on The Weils campus, offers an alternative for individuals who need supervision and assistance with the activities of daily living. Every detail of this inviting residence has been designed to promote feelings of security and engagement with a focus on resident’s needs. Spacious suites include a bedroom with full bathroom, living room, kitchenette and washer/dryer – all designed with safety in mind.
Cozy living and dining areas serve as gathering spaces for meals, activities and socialization. With on-site 24/7 nursing supervision and specially trained dementia care staff, your loved one is in good hands.
Rehabilitation Therapy
An exceptional team of specialists, like doctors, nurses, social workers, nursing assistants and rehabilitation therapists, will help get you back to living your life after surgery, injury or illness. You will get stronger, better and ready to go home. Enjoy a personalized plan of care and a private room with full bathroom – all in a healing environment.
To schedule a complimentary lunch and tour, contact Janet Kodrich, vice president, sales and marketing, at 440-996-0504 or visit theweils.org for a virtual tour.
The Weils is owned and operated by Montefiore, nonprofit organizations and leaders in senior healthcare.
