Vitalia Solon is growing with a 30-unit expansion of its active adult lifestyle community on Kruse Drive in Solon.
The addition will feature larger, premium one- and two-bedroom apartments.
“Many of our residents are moving from larger single-family homes or apartments and have expressed a desire for units with larger rooms and more closet space,” commented Pat Finley, founder and Chairman of Omni Smart Living, the developer and VITALIA. The units are expected to be fully leased before completion.
Residents will have access to 40,000 square feet of common areas, including an indoor pool, fitness center, theater, salon and game room. Vitalia features all day restaurant dining with a menu that incorporates specials such as matzah ball soup, gefilte fish, roast chicken, and bagels and lox. In addition, the expansion will include a fourth-floor lounge with additional gathering space and food options available to residents.
Cantor Laurel Barr and her husband, Chanan, lead popular Friday Shabbat and Jewish holiday services.
The Vitalia communities foster interaction among residents by creating a diverse range of engaging socialization opportunities, including a walking club, community gardens, and excursions to the theater, ballet, concerts, sporting events, lake cruises and more. Moreover, Vitalia Solon offers free college courses in collaboration with local higher education institutions through Vitalia University.
According to Mario Sinicariello, president and CEO of Omni Smart Living, “these activities create the environment for our residents to be the best they can be.”
“Older adults who socialize, exercise, embrace wellness, and engage with their friends, families and loved ones are happier and healthier. Senior Living provides a place to engage in community life. Many seniors who were once isolated in their own homes, without friends or sense of purpose, thrive after moving into a senior living community.” (White House Conference on Aging, 2015)
Initial occupancy is expected in December 2023. Additional information is available at 440-644-2465 and on VitaliaSolon.com.
Vitalia Solon
6050 Kruse Drive Solon, OH 44139
440-644-2465