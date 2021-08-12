ADVERTORIAL
Independence and vitality are at the core of the VITALlA® philosophy, “Full of Life.’’
VITALlA® Active adult community, located in Solon is thoughtfully designed for seniors seeking connection, belonging, and quality. Whichever lifestyle you choose, you will enjoy a distinctive and unique community focused on living vibrant, active lives.
VITALlA® Solon offers a robust selection of lifestyle options, including independent senior apartments, assisted living, and memory care.
What sets us apart
By providing excellent lifestyle amenities and services, seniors can have the opportunity to engage fully with life. Aging is just a word, not a cliche, and we believe that aging provides opportunities for personal growth in all aspects of life. Personal connections with friends and neighbors, daily events and entertainment, daily transportation, lifelong learning opportunities, volunteerism, intergenerational connection, and more, are all a part of what VITALlA® Solon offers to residents.
Services offered
• Continuum of care lifestyles, independent apartments, assisted living and memory care
• Dedicated restaurant and bistro dining
• Great Jewish neighbors and Jewish programming
• Daily events and entertainment
• Housekeeping, maintenance, and transportation
• Full-size kitchen in all independent apartments
• Options to paint and personalize
• Pet friendly
• Pool, demonstration kitchen, library, lounge,and much more
Visit VitaliaSolon.com
440-264-2461
