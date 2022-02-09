When planning for your retirement, there is a lot to consider in how to prepare and what to do with your time.
From spending your time volunteering to knowing what senior living and health care options are available, Dianna Kall, communication manager of Encore Cleveland, Deanna Snider, community relations specialist at Menorah Park in Beachwood, and Ron Fleeter, president of the Benefit Source in Beachwood, all said it is important to plan ahead.
Encore is an international program designed for those in or nearing retirement to volunteer or continue working with nonprofit agencies. The Cleveland Foundation brought the program to the area in 2013 and works with 11 nonprofit agencies, including Greater Cleveland Volunteers, in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties, Kall said.
“I think that’s important for people to realize that there are opportunities out there for you to give back and for you to enjoy. ...” Kall said. “They don’t realize it’s such a give-and-take relationship and so many nonprofits in the area rely on volunteers who are consultants to help them with areas that they don’t have the budget.”
Encore has a four-prong approach with volunteer opportunities; stipend or employment opportunities; serving as a business consultant; and starting a business, all which the Cleveland Foundation has put in place locally, Kall said.
Finding the right community to spend your retirement with should also take priority.
“It’s important to be social and engaged in your retirement years,” Snider wrote in an email to the CJN. “Seeking out new learning opportunities, clubs of interest, volunteer positions and meeting new people are all ways of staying active and living a purposeful life.”
Menorah Park has many programs and residence options available to fit the needs and wants of the community, including independent living, assisted living and long-term care.
“If you are looking to downsize and simplify your lifestyle in preparation for retirement, do your research,” Snider wrote. “It’s very important as we age and are in good health to consider and research senior communities as we financially and mentally prepare for retirement.”
While what you do with your time changes in retirement, so too do your health care options. If you are not yet eligible for Medicare, there are individual or short-term plans offered. Individuals with Medicare can also look into Medicare Advantage plans or Part D for prescription drug coverage for additional coverage, Fleeter said.
“They should keep in mind that whatever coverage they choose will no longer be subsidized by an employer, so they’re going to have to foot the whole bill,” Fleeter told the CJN. “And they should also keep in mind that they possibly may be eligible for COBRA from their employer.”
COBRA is a good option for individuals not eligible for Medicare, and he added that retirees should compare plans for what is offered and at what price before deciding which to take. It may also be beneficial to plan ahead and begin comparing options ahead of retirement.
“A good rule of thumb is three months before they’re ready to retire,” he said. “At least three months would be ideal, it could be more if they want to be proactive.”