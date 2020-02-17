Advertorial
It’s a startling statistic for seniors: More than 25% of people over the age of 65 have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Age is a top risk factor for Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease.
The complications of diabetes can be severe. It raises the risk of dementia, incontinence and falls. It reduces both the quality and length of life.
Fortunately, diabetes can be managed. Some seniors can keep their blood sugar at a safe level with lifestyle changes. The doctor may prescribe medications. People with diabetes must monitor their blood sugar and see their doctor regularly.
To complicate matters, senior patients are often dealing with multiple health conditions. The National Diabetes Education Program says the support of family is vital for helping them cope with day-to-day diabetes care.
Here are 10 tips to help:
1. Help your loved one make and keep appointments with their healthcare team. Diabetes management can require a lot of doctors appointments, trips to the pharmacy, and to exercise class.“Effects of diabetes, such as nerve problems and vision loss, can make it unsafe or impossible for your loved one to drive,” warned Shalom Plotkin, owner, Right at Home Cleveland East. “If you can’t do all the chauffeur duty, help your loved one access alternative transportation, such as senior transportation. Right at Home caregivers also provide transportation and help clients keep track of appointments.”
6. Avoid power struggles. You arrive at your father’s house only to find candy wrappers on the coffee table. You just want Dad to be healthy, but he tells you to mind your own business. This, of course, is a great example of the age-old safety vs. independence struggle “Many of our clients find that when it comes to family dynamics, it can really help to bring in a home caregiver,” said Plotkin. “Their loved one might be more amenable to following the doctor’s advice when there’s a professional on hand.”
8. Get help from professionals. “The time may come when you can’t do it all alone,” noted Plotkin. “You have a job, kids, other obligations. Studies show many caregivers put their own health at risk as they try to manage all these jobs at once.”
Home Care Can Help
“If your loved one prefers to stay in their own home, or if they live with you, professional in-home care can be a tremendous support resource,” said Plotkin. “Right at Home’s professionally trained in-home caregivers provide many services for clients with diabetes.”
