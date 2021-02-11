Finding long-term care for yourself or a loved one can be a daunting task, especially when you consider the cost of receiving that care. According to SeniorAdvice.com, the average annual cost of a nursing home in Ohio is $75,942.
Sandra Buzney, attorney at Sandra J. Buzney Co., LPA in Shaker Heights; Sidney Halpern, insurance agent at Halpern & Associates in Independence; and Melanie Ross, senior financial adviser at NCA Financial Planners in Mayfield Heights, said early planning is vital when it comes to long-term care.
“It is going to be your largest expense as you get older,” Ross said. “If you’re in your 20s and you want to have $200,000 saved for your long-term care in the future, you’re going to want to save at least a few bucks a month. But if you wait until you’re 40, you’re going to have to save $500 a month just to get to the equivalent of that $200,000 by the time you need it. And the average age at which you start needing long-term care is probably in your early 80s.”
While the high cost of care might make some people reconsider whether they need it, Halpern said it is more necessary than some people would think. He added that no retirement plan is complete without a long-term care plan.
“The experience of applying for claims for long-term care is greater than if you had an automobile and you had a claim for an accident,” Halpern said. “In other words, people make the mistake that they don’t need long-term care when they get older, but it’s not true. The odds of losing your home to a fire is 3%, totaling your car is 18%, needing long-term care before you die is 72%.”
When starting a saving plan for long-term care, it is important to know what personal needs you or a loved one has. Buzney said a common mistake is thinking long-term care is a “one-size-fits-all” approach.
“(A common mistake is) taking the advice that an attorney gave to somebody else,” Buzney said. “And not getting accurate information and advice based on their situation. I would use the analogy (of), it would be like me taking your medicine. Your doctor does a medical plan for you and prescribes certain things, and I’m like, ‘Well, if it helps someone else, it should be good for me.’”
Ross said instead of depositing cash into a bank account every month, it would be wise to have an approach similar to a 401(k).
“I would say most people can’t afford to just start saving money into their general checking or savings account,” Ross said. “Because you have to at least outpace inflation. You just can’t do that by stocking money away into your checking or savings account – at least not today you can’t. So I would suggest something that’s similar to how you would invest within your 401(k) through your employer. Most employers offer what is called mutual funds. And the great thing about mutual funds is, instead of owning one stock and having all your eggs in one basket, you can own 100 different stocks inside of one mutual fund.”