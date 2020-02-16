Advertorial
Was it a twist of fate when two people living at
R.H. Myers of Menorah Park met and became best friends? Marty Silverman and Marlene Goodman think so.
Marlene noticed Marty and thought he looked very kind and friendly. He smiled. They started a conversation and discovered they both went to Glenville and had some of the same friends. “He said he liked my smile,” Marlene recalls, flashing that brilliant smile. “It’s so nice to have a good friend.”
“We have our own apartments and our own lives, but we spend time together,” Marty said. “And we both have the same sense of humor,” Marlene adds.
Marlene says she doesn’t have to cook anymore, and it’s wonderful. “It’s a great place to live,” she added. “And Marty still drives at night.” The Acacia MetroParks with fishing and nature trails is just across the street. In addition to entertainment, activities, outings, art, and educational programs at R.H. Myers, they also utilize the Beachwood Community Center for out-of-town trips.
Marty likes another great thing about life at R.H. Myers. “Ever since I moved here I’m more active than when I was working. I have more free time. I can pick and choose what I want to do, and, I like to do most everything.”
Neither Marlene nor Marty have plans of slowing down. “I don’t feel 87,” said Marlene, and “I don’t feel 93,” Marty added. Marlene proudly stated, “Neither one of us need a walker or a cane.”
Want a life filled with choices, friends, shopping, dining, entertainment, and everything you need within a short distance from home? Call Deanna Snider at 216-831-6515 for a tour.
Read more about Marty and Marlene, and others living the good life, at menorahpark.org/residences/rh-myers.
Content provided by advertising partner