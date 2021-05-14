ADVERTORIAL
Windsor Heights is a warm and welcoming senior community offering memory care and transitional assisted living for those experiencing memory challenges, Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Our programs are holistically designed to ease these symptoms. Our person-centered care program, for example, begins with an in-depth discovery process followed by a detailed assessment that centers around an individual’s unique needs. This care model works to empower residents, improve quality of life, support independence, enhance dignity, honor choice and promote positive well-being by tuning in to each residents’ unique social, cognitive, physical, spiritual and emotional needs. With the right combination of quality, care, safety, and comfort, we strive to enrich the lives of those we serve and create a community that truly feels like home.
Our research-backed memory care therapies draw from a philosophy deeply rooted in a Montessori-style approach. While the Montessori method was initially developed for early childhood education, our therapies implement a modified version to honor the age and experiences of our residents. These therapies combat the cognitive challenges presented by Alzheimer’s and other dementias by providing crucial sensory stimulation. By engaging the senses, we can help trigger memory function and work to keep the negative effects of dementia at bay. Windsor Heights offers customizable levels of care and wellness programs that go above and beyond the offerings of traditional nursing homes so you can rest assured knowing that our experienced and professional staff is providing the care your loved one needs, day and night.
