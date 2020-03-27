With a bevy of different programs and camps available this summer, the Cleveland Ballet Company’s Summer Intensive 2020 program and general classes are another option, especially for children and young adults interested in the artistic dance form.
According to husband and wife duo, Michael Krasnyansky, president and CEO, and Gladisa Guadalupe, artistic director, both of the Cleveland Ballet Company in Bedford Heights, the organization’s programs offer a “comprehensive curriculum” for summer students.
The Summer Intensive 2020 program invites students ages 12 to 21 on campus five days a week for about seven hours a day. Exposed to a set curriculum, students are advised and taught by either former dancers or current performers.
“This is for students who would like to acquire professional training, more advanced instruction and polish what they have learned so far,” Guadalupe said.
Younger students – ages 1½ and up – enrolling in the general classes are also exposed to the same talent, Guadalupe said, for about three hours a day.
Along with the typical ballet classes, Cleveland Ballet also partners with Playhouse Square for studio space and live accompaniment, as well as with University Hospitals’ sports medicine department. As the third iteration of the Cleveland Ballet company and founded in 2014, both Guadalupe and Krasnyansky said offering camp-like programs was important to them, especially with the help of their partners.
“Through University Hospitals, we can give lectures on nutrition, injury prevention, flexibility and strengthening core muscles, so our program is comprehensive all around, not just in ballet,” Guadalupe explained. “We also teach them how to do stage makeup, their hair, how to work with professional dancers, how to find music and how to work with physical therapists. We have everything to offer these children, and they can take their learning and improve it exponentially.”
As the experience can be a little intense, Krasnyansky said campers need to have an interest and general skill that comes with ballet. But, beginner classes are also available, allowing children of all skill levels to get involved.
“It doesn’t matter if the parent or child wants to be a professional dancer, it is always nice to have the best possible training for a period of time,” he said. “This introduces children into professional environments. So, I think this is a unique opportunity for families to give their children a chance to work in an environment like this at a professional company.”
Krasnyansky said the Cleveland Ballet’s camp experiences are unique due to the caliber of teaching staff as well as the scope of the curriculum, which also includes field trips and experiential learning.
“We take them to Playhouse Square for backstage tours, to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum and we also plan to perform with all the students,” he said. “That in itself is a unique opportunity for students because they perform alongside professional dancers on stage.”
The average day differs, but might include those field trips and experiential lessons, and touch on dance history, how to put on makeup, choreography and watching a video on technical abilities.
Guadalupe said the most unique part of Cleveland Ballet’s summer opportunities is what students learn and can apply to other areas besides dance.
“You learn to work at a professional level, you understand, get focused and get organizational skills,” she explained. “You learn to respect yourself as a human being, as a body, yourself as a dancer and artist – and you learn to respect other people the same.”
Krasnyansky added, “A lot of it is understanding your body, our limitations and the opposite – our abilities and how far we can go. ... It’s for a lot of different people with completely different goals.”