Sending your children to an overnight camp is often a big step and you want to find the right fit for your family by considering what each camp has to offer.
Rachel Felber, director of the Mandel Jewish Community’ Camp Wise in Claridon Township, and Dave Devey, director and owner of Falcon Camp in Carrollton, both said it is important to get to know a camp and talk with other camp families when deciding where to send your children.
“We do a lot to make sure that our campers and their families are ready for camp, so we create opportunities for our campers and their families to get to know Camp Wise and our year-round team,” Felber said. “That may include visits to camp, tours, open houses, family-fun day-type events.”
Camp Wise has a rich history and tradition as the only Jewish overnight camp in Ohio and third in the United States. The camp will be celebrating its 115th year this summer as camp families return generation after generation, said Felber, who announced Oct. 7, 2021, that she will be stepping down in June after leading the camp since 2016.
When searching for the right fit, families may want to consider the size and length of a camp. Camp Wise expects about 550 to 600 unique campers this summer, with
325 campers on camp at any time, Felber said. Campers choose between two main sessions lasting either three or four weeks, but can come for the full summer for seven weeks, or attend a two week introductory session.
“Our campers live in villages which are a cluster of cabins based on their age and grade,” Felber said.
The camp is open to rising second graders through 12th graders and each village consists of eight to 10 cabins that hold 10 to 12 campers. Felber explained that activities at the camp are village-based “which allows them to be age and developmentally appropriate for the campers. But we do gather together as a whole camp three times a day for meals and weekly for Shabbat and several other occasions for special events across the session.”
There are activities for campers at Camp Wise across sports, arts, music, outdoor adventure and Judaics. From horseback riding and rope adventure courses to performing arts and fine arts, “it would be very hard to be bored at overnight camp,” Felber said.
While all the activities and experiences at camp are made to be fun, they also serve to teach important life skills, which is why Falcon Camp goes by the motto, “Fun for now, skills for life,” according to Devey who has run the camp for 40 years.
Falcon Camp serves 110 campers from 6 to 16 years old and offers a traditional camp experience while allowing campers to have choices in the activities they take part in.
“Falcon is small, private, it’s small intentionally so that we can give more individual attention to our campers,” Devey said. “We’ve been around for 60-plus years.”
By offering sessions of varying lengths, campers can attend a one week introductory session, or attend a two-, four-, six- or eight-week session. The longer sessions “gives us an opportunity to teach, it gives campers an opportunity to try a variety of things,” he said.
Choosing an overnight camp, especially for first time campers, can be overwhelming but Devey recommends researching and reaching out to find the best fit so your children can have a fun camp experience.
“You’re going to have some anxiety, you’re going to have some nervousness, that’s normal, for parents and for campers,” Devey said. “It’s normal to be nervous, it’s normal to be a little anxious going into a new situation, but if you’ve done your research, if you’ve talked to people in the camp, you’ve talked to camp families, it kind of lessens that anxiety level a little bit.”