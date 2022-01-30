Summer camps allow children to explore their interests and have fun while meeting new people. Camps, like those focused on STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, can also teach campers about possible career paths available to them in fun, entertaining ways.
Lisa Heckman, who runs John Carroll University’s Verizon Innovative Learning camp in University Heights, and Scott Vollmer, vice president of STEM Learning and Exhibits at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, both said STEM camps offer a great opportunity for children interested in science and math to learn and have fun.
“Our camps are STEM-focused camps, and every week is a drastically different theme,” Vollmer said. “So we have 11 different themes throughout the summer.”
Camp Curiosity at the Great Lakes Science Center runs for 11 weeks with each week focused on a different area so there is a camp for any child’s interests, whether it be the science of sports, arts, robotics, space or roller coasters.
The camp is open for students in kindergarten through eighth grade to attend as many weeks as they would like and experience something new everyday, he said.
“When we develop our camps, we look at three major things – materials, experiences and environments that you may not get at home, or at school, or at anywhere else with other camps,” Vollmer said.
Some of the activities work with local corporations and sponsors, like this year’s presenting sponsor Timken, to show campers the available jobs in the fields.
“We think it is our job to inspire this next generation of STEM workforce,” Vollmer said. “And so, at many of our camps, you will learn about careers that are wide open in northeast Ohio.”
The JCU Verizon Innovative Learning camp is a STEM camp sponsored by Verizon and open to under-served sixth through eighth graders for free to inspire them to pursue a career in STEM.
“The goal is certainly STEM and to educate these young adolescents, but it goes beyond the classroom in terms of the academics,” Heckman said. “It also encompasses life lessons, and it gives them an opportunity to see that they are important, and they can succeed in life and get great jobs.”
The three week-long camp will be offered for the second time this year at John Carroll’s Dolan Science Center, so campers will have the opportunity to work in the university’s computer labs and science center as they rotate through four modules, she said.
“There is an opportunity for those students to also take part in a mentor program,” Heckman said. “Once a month during the school year, they come together and participate in a STEM camp project.”
The camp is taught by four teachers and JCU students help to mentor the campers. As an extension of the camp, campers have the opportunity to continue working with their mentor once a month after the camp ends, she said.
“They want to succeed, they want to better themselves, they want to go to college and it’s really awesome to see how they want to educate themselves and get a good job and that’s what this is all about,” Heckman said. “That’s what we’re here for – is to encourage, inspire and educate these young men and women.”