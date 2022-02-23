As summer approaches, many children will return to summer camps to spend some of their free time in the warmer months. But for families of first-time campers or parents sending their child to camp after a few years’ hiatus, the options and information can seem overwhelming.
William Champ, auxiliary program director and director of summer camps at University School in Hunting Valley and Shaker Heights, Andrea DiSalvo, director of Summer at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, and Joel Klein, assistant director for Park Day Camps in Pepper Pike, shared their thoughts and tips for parents to prepare their child – and themselves – for an enriching summer at camp.
DiSalvo said one important thing parents can do, particularly with first-time campers, is manage their expectations.
“Just like when you sent your child to school for the first time, you want to make sure they’re prepared for what they see,” she said. “Parents should also realize that camp is a time where their kids are going to have a lot of fun and be extremely active, and they’re going to be outside, probably in the sun a lot. So, they’re going to be very tired. I would say the very best thing parents can do is to make sure they get a good night’s sleep and then when the child is gone, they should manage their expectations of what the day is going to be after (camp).”
Champ said it’s important for parents to match their child’s interests to the camp’s specialties, and that one difference between camp in 2022 and camp a decade ago is the increased diversity of programming and more options for parents.
“Obviously, you should try and match your son and daughter’s interest with the camps they’re doing,” he said. “So many camp programs have multiple, multiple offerings. We had 93 options last summer for kids to pick from, with options from high school chemistry all the way down to model rocket building day camp, you name it. … You kind of get what you pay for when it comes to camps, and unfortunately good summer camps are expensive. There are cheaper ones out there but they’re going to have younger counselors, less overhead in terms of extra things the kids get to do while they’re at camp.”
While children should prepare themselves to make new friends and have some fun, Klein said parents should make sure they’ve double-checked everything for their child, including their camping bag. But after they’ve done that, they should stop second-guessing themselves.
“Have confidence that where they send their kid, no matter where it is, they’re making the right choice and kids will adapt, no matter where they’re at” he said. “Whether it’s an artsy camp, whether it’s at a drama camp, whether it’s at a nature camp, whether it’s at a sports camp, it doesn’t matter. Kids will adjust, as long as they are safe and have fun.”
Ed Carroll is a freelance writer.