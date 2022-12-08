Cleveland Clinic will expand access to its care to Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico through its network of in-country representatives, according to a news release.
In-country representatives have 24/7 access to Cleveland Clinic’s global patient services and can connect patients to the clinic at locations across the United States; Toronto, Canada; London; and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
“We have seen strong growth in demand for our services worldwide, and we believe every individual can benefit from the quality of care we provide,” said Dr. Curtis Rimmerman, chairman of Cleveland Clinic international operations, in the release. “By expanding our network of in-country representatives, we are able to increase access to care by breaking down language and cultural barriers that may have prevented patients from seeking treatments that might not have been available to them previously.”
The representatives will also be tasked to connect local medical professionals with training and continuing medical education with the Cleveland Clinic, according to the release.
“They are trained and kept up to date with the range of expertise and newest treatments available in Cleveland Clinic’s global network, so we can ensure they connect our patients with the correct team of experts for their needs,” Rimmerman said in the release. “The aim is to provide a seamless patient journey from the initial consultation to post-treatment follow-ups by leveraging the interconnectedness of our global health system.”