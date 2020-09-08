Bryant & Stratton College has introduced an associate degree in electronic technology to be offered at its Parma campus. The program will help prepare students for a STEM career.
This program was developed in consultation with a Cleveland-based multinational electronics manufacturing company, so students will graduate with the skills area employers are looking for, according to a news release.
“Bryant & Stratton is committed to developing and prioritizing degree programs that assist graduates in obtaining gainful employment,” said Paul Wehrum, Bryant & Stratton College’s Ohio market director, in the release. “Our unique holistic approach of offering programs with high-demand career tracks combined with functional skills training and CareerLifePrep, helps prepare students for immediate success on the job.”
Students will receive hands-on experience working with analog and digital electronics, using similar equipment to that used on job sites in the campus’ newly constructed electronics lab.
For more information, visit bryantstratton.edu or call 216-265-3151