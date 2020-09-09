Cuyahoga Community College received a 2020 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.
The national honor recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. This is the seventh consecutive year Tri-C has been named a HEED Award recipient.
“The current social environment in our country reinforces the importance of what this award represents,” said Magda Gomez, Tri-C’s director of diversity and inclusion, in a news release. “We consider the HEED review a benchmarking tool to measure progress toward inclusive excellence.”
The November 2020 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity will feature Tri-C as one of this year’s 90 award recipients. Tri-C is the only community college in the state to be honored.
The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive application examining various aspects of campus diversity and inclusion, from leadership support through the recruitment and retention of students and employees, according to the release.
“Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, in the release.