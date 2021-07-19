People in the market to build a home in Solon can find 13 lots at Neptune Oval, a subdivision more than 10 years in the making. The homes are located in Solon, but in the Orange School District.
There are two lakes on the property and a creek runs through it.
Randy Kertesz, president of Kertes Enterprises, Inc., in Woodmere, said part of the 25-acre parcel will be kept as conservation land.
Permitting issues delayed his efforts to get the subdivision complete earlier, he said.
Prices for the lots range from “the mid-three’s to the mid-four’s,” said Kertesz, referring to a range of about $350,000 to $450,000.
Kertesz, who lives in Orange and is a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, said lots are in the process of being “fully improved” ready to build on –
meaning they have sanitary sewers, water, storm sewers, gas, electricity and utilities.
“We tickled the market off and on while we were getting ready and had some interest, but we couldn’t give people a date,” Kertesz said. “Now we’re in the process of getting ready to pave. So, hopefully, in the next 30 days we’ll be paved.”
Kertesz would not say whether he has sold any of the lots, “but we have a lot of interest.”
Reflecting on market conditions, Kertesz said buildable land is scarce in the area.
“Improvements are very expensive,” he said. “We had to create a bridge across the creek … adding a substantial cost to each of the lots.”
Kertes Enterprises is also developing the Lakes of Orange subdivision off Brainard Road north of Miles Road in Orange on more than 120 acres. That subdivision will have 190 homes when finished.
“That will feature the first certified all-green development in the state of Ohio,” Kertesz said, adding the deeds will carry a restriction enforcing the certification. “The occupant could be asked to leave the residence until the builder obtains certification.”
He said builders have the option of getting certification through any of three national programs: National Green Building Standard, Energy Star and LEED for Homes.
Kertesz said he was motivated to delve into green building through his affiliation with the National Home Builders Association.
“I basically saw the writing on the wall,” he said. “When we first started, it was a lot more expensive (than traditional construction). Now, it’s much more commonplace.”
Kertesz is working with his own team and with Atlanta-based Pulte Homes on the Lakes of Orange subdivision.