The city of Akron will celebrate its 47th year of free summer dance performances in Akron city parks through the 14th annual Heinz Poll Dance Festival in late July and early to mid-August.
The original summer dance series was created in 1974 by Heinz Poll with his company of dancers that became Ohio Ballet. The tradition of featuring summer dance performances continued until the company closed in 2006.
In honor of the internationally-recognized choreographer and founding artistic director of Ohio Ballet, the city of Akron established the Heinz Poll Dance Festival in 2007.
This year’s festival is scheduled as follows.
• Verb Ballets will perform at 8:45 p.m. July 30 and July 31 at Goodyear Heights Metropolitan Park, 2077 Newton Street, Akron.
• GroundWorks Dance Theater will perform at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at Firestone Metro Park, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron.
• Dayton Contemporary Dance Co. will perform at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 at Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave., Akron.
Attendees should bring blankets and chairs.
A children’s program produced by The University of Akron’s Dance Institute will be offered each night of the festival at 7:45. Children can participate on the grass in front of the stage this year, due to COVID-19 safety and health requirements.
Master classes will also be taught by visiting companies during the festival at 11 a.m. every Saturday.
Also, free beginners dance classes will be offered to children ages 6 to 10, taught by professional dancers from Inlet Dance Theatre. No prior experience or advance registration is needed. The children’s classes will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 27 and July 29 at Reservoir Park Community Center, 1735 Hillside Terrace; from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 3 to Aug. 5 at Firestone Park Community Center, 1480 Girard St.; and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10 to Aug. 12 at Forest Lodge Community Center, 260 Greenwood Ave.
Concerts by the Akron Symphony Ensemble will also be featured. Under the direction of Christopher Wilkins and Eric Benjamin, the symphony will present three free concerts. The symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Goodyear Heights Metropolitan Park; at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Firestone Park; and at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Forest Lodge Park.
New this year will be three mobile interactive performance events for children and adults, presented by Inlet Dance Theatre. The performances will highlight a theme of racial identity and social justice, and dancers will encourage attendees participating on the grass in front of the stages.
The mobile performances will be July 28 at Joy Park Community Center at 825 James Ingram Way; Aug. 4 at Patterson Park Community Center at 800 Patterson Ave.; and Aug. 11 at Summit Lake Community Center at 380 W. Crosier St. Show times will be released closer to the festival.
For more information, visit akrondancefestival.org.