Elisabeth Sapell opened All City Candy, a 6,000-square-foot candy shop in 2013 in Richmond Heights and according to her, the store has grown every year since.
“This year alone, we are up 63% from last year,” Sapell said. “We are continually growing and that’s not by looking at our competitors because everyone is our competitors and that would make us crazy. We compete against ourselves every single year.”
Sapell cites All City Candy’s reliable customer service and online presence as reason for its resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have grown year after year, all of it is giving great customer service, whether you are an in-store shopper or an online shopper, from the way we pack the packages, with extreme care and how we greet you when you come in,” Sapell said.
From late March to late May 2020, All City Candy was closed for retail business, fulfilling orders through shipping and curbside pickup.
Since reopening its doors to customers, store business has increased in addition to All City Candy shipping about 100 packages each day, a small percentage of which are sent internationally.
“It’s just a place of happiness,” said Sapell of the atmosphere of All City Candy. “You can’t be unhappy when you walk in here. It’s colorful. It’s bright. Customers are happy. It’s just a happy place.
“Our customer base is so varied, from 3 to 103, candy appeals to everybody. It’s a feel-good type of treat. It’s a great place to come and visit or just explore.”
Sapell said the customer base ranges from individuals coming in to fulfill their cravings to event planners to corporate clients.
Its Richmond Heights location at 746 Richmond Road has been great for All City Candy since the beginning.
“The community is welcoming, supportive,” Sapell said. “It’s been an awesome community.”
Sammi Fremont is the Clifford and Linda Wolf editorial Intern.
Publisher’s note: Elisabeth Sapell is the wife of Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board Member David Posner.