When Anthology Senior Living opened its doors to residents in October 2020, it did so in height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, that didn’t stop them from establishing a safe and vibrant senior community, executive director Kim Wosotowksy said.
The senior living community at 6200 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights features 192 independent living, assisted living and memory care units. As of, 40% of those units are full, “which is pretty good coming out of COVID-19 in the eight months we’ve been open,” she said.
As other already established communities were “in a war almost, fighting for their lives,” Wosotowsky said Anthology Senior Living had the benefit of opening completely COVID-free and kept it that way. Staff and residents had weekly testing and daily screenings, she said.
“As long as we wore masks, did physical distancing and testing, we could let residents use the dining room and shared living spaces,” Wosotowsky said. “We were never on lockdown like other communities were. We opened without COVID-19 and we were able to keep it at bay through testing. So, we’re super proud that not one moment did we have a COVID-19 infection.”
Even with the national vaccine program, only 49.2% of the U.S. population has received a full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Wosotowsky said Anthology Senior Living’s staff is ahead of that curve, allowing it to properly care for residents safely.
“We only have about seven staff members who are not vaccinated, which is incredible,” she said. “We’re above the national average at 82% of the staff being fully vaccinated. I take a lot of pride in the fact that the staff wants to keep our residents safe.”
But, even with a COVID-free environment, Wosotowsky said leadership still put a focus on COVID-19 regulations to add another layer of safety for each person on its campus. Now as statewide restrictions let up and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regularly changes directives, she said the main focus is on normalcy.
“We have very strong practices in place,” she said. “We’re not using common public areas. We’re not using spaces that have to be constantly disinfected. We’re being very smart about it, but keeping that normalcy in mind. But it’s more about being aware that it is real, but living our lives as normal as possible while mitigating the possibility of COVID-19 entering our community.”
As Anthology Senior Living continues through its first year of operation, Wosotowsky said the focus is continuing what it’s already doing – providing a vibrant community for aging adults.
“That includes the best personal care to give our residents the best possible lives,” she said. “It’s about serving residents and making sure all of their needs are met and that they feel purposeful every day. It’s about empowering the residents because that is what makes our community have life.”