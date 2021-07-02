Apollo’s Fire will perform “Bach, Vivaldi, and Friends!” three times around the Cleveland area this month.
The July 10 performance will be at 8 p.m. at Avon Lake United Church of Christ at 32801 Electric Blvd. in Avon Lake. The July 13 performance will be at 8 p.m. at the Evans Amphitheatre at Cain Park at 14591 Superior Ave. in Cleveland Heights. The July 14 performance will be at 7 p.m. in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden at the Akron Art Museum at 1 S. High St. in Akron.
The performances will feature Jeannette Sorrel directing and on harpsichord as well as Olivier Brault, Alan Choo and Emi Tanabe as violin soloists.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3gMqtja.