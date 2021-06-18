Welcome to Beachwood, a progressive and dynamic city recognized by 24/7 Wall Street in 2020 as one of “America’s 50 Best Cities to Live.” Editors and businesses nationwide have taken notice of our outstanding municipal services, innovative economic-development policies, low tax rates and award-winning schools.
The hallmark of my administration is its swift response to the changing needs of our community. As COVID-19 progressed, Beachwood was the first local city to offer masks to all residents, free local restaurant delivery and drive-thru vaccination clinics in our safety center. In response to climate change resulting in increased basement and street flooding, we developed a five-year master plan for sewer improvements. We have already installed 45 backflow preventers in the hardest-hit homes at no cost to the residents. This summer and through fall we are completing three projects costing $2.6 million to alleviate flooding in multiple areas of Beachwood.
Beachwood’s police, fire and rescue services are always my highest priority. They have remained fully staffed throughout the pandemic and to this day. Last September, I swore in Police Chief Kelly J. Stillman. We continue to increase officers and patrols at Beachwood Place and in our entire community, and supplement those efforts with advanced security technology. To increase neighborhood safety, I am proposing a project that will increase lighting along South Green Road, which will serve as a template for future citywide lighting improvements.
Our public works department continues to provide unmatched street maintenance, snow plowing, city beautification and rubbish and recycling collection services, including bringing rubbish bins to and from the treelawn for seniors and residents with disabilities.
From our award-winning family aquatic center to Barkwood, our award-winning synthetic turf dog park, our community services department attracts new families to Beachwood daily and keeps our current residents here for a lifetime. Self-improvement, wellness, travel, senior lunches and camp programs provide activities and education for all ages. In 2020, we created a community garden program that was so successful we increased the number of plots in 2021 and still sold out. With city council support, we anticipate enhancing City Park East with state-of-the-art outdoor fitness equipment, plus new restrooms and expanded parking.
As we turn the corner on COVID, we’re restarting many of our popular programs, including: Outdoor Movie Nights, National Night Out, Honkin’ Haulin’ Hands-On Trucks and the unparalleled Beachwood Fall Festival. Under the department’s new director, Derek Schroeder, our community can look forward to many new and exciting offerings.
Economic development is the lifeblood of our city. To make our city even more attractive to developers, we have amended our Community Reinvestment Area to include all of our commercial property. It’s been thrilling to watch the progress and opening of the newly constructed Green Road Synagogue, Rose Senior Living, The Goddard School for Early Childhood Development and the groundbreaking of the phase two expansion of the University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, plus major renovations at InMotion, H&M Home Store in Beachwood Place, Retina Associates and the Saber Heathcare Group.
In 2021, our vibrant dining scene has welcomed Krave Soul Food Cafe and Bar Italia, and anticipates the summer opening of the Beachwood Truck Park on the former site of Fire Station 2 on Chagrin Boulevard.
The city of Beachwood is one of the premier suburbs in this country, featuring an enviable mix of low taxes, excellent schools and an exceptionally high level of services and programs. We are happy to welcome you to Beachwood to visit, work, shop, dine, live and prosper.
Martin S. Horwitz is mayor of the city of Beachwood.