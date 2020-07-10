Though only about 5 square miles, Beachwood crams in appealing amenities, highly rated schools and a close-knit community into its city limits.
With those attributes in mind, Susie Loparo, Realtor at RE/MAX Traditions, and Chris Maguire, managing partner and executive vice president at Atrium Apartments, both in Beachwood; and Jenn Wrubel, Realtor at RE/MAX Haven Realty in Solon, said Beachwood should be on everyone’s list of cities to live in.
“The sense of community is unparalleled,” Wrubel said. “Beachwood offers top-notch amenities, including its recreation center. Beachwood summer camps are the envy of the area and its town pool is like a water park. The schools continue to have the highest rating – The Blue Ribbon.”
Maguire said, “Beachwood may be small, but in my opinion, it is mighty. No one wants to be in the hustle and bustle and noise, but I think they feel safe in Beachwood. It is so well-maintained and close to shopping and health care.”
Loparo also pointed out Beachwood is a coveted central location.
“You’re so close to everything,” she said. “The freeways are right there.”
Once people move in, it’s hard to get them to leave the community.
“In Beachwood, it’s very tight-knit,” Maguire said. “People just know each other. They’ve grown up here and they get to know each other well. Then, they stay because of the high-quality resources like city services, the (nearby Cleveland) Metroparks, employment opportunities and great schools. It’s like having the best of both worlds – the urban aspects and the suburban perks. There are hospitals, restaurants and big-box stores. It’s almost like living in a major city.”
Loparo said, “One of the things I point out when I am showing or selling Beachwood is the amenities. It’s all of the special, family-fun options. It’s a very family-friendly, user-friendly community. It’s like everyone here is family. Another generational aspect is how the city carefully cares for its senior citizens. You feel really safe and protected as you go through life here.”
When trying to sell a home in Beachwood, the brokers said they have a few regular talking points and strategies to make it easy for them and the buyer.
“I take pride in listening to what buyers are looking for and narrowing their search to manageable levels,” Wrubel noted. “Of course, needs change depending on the client. School systems and ratings, lot sizes, community offerings, home styles, proximity to highways and top-rated medical care all play a part in making Beachwood the community of choice. Buyers that are brand new to Cleveland, including myself, have a hard time understanding how communities separated by a mile can differ so drastically.”
Loparo stated, “Though houses are extremely challenging to find and inventory is extremely low, I do a lot of networking. I sold a house recently that wasn’t even listed. So, with Beachwood being such a close-knit community, it is easy for me to network it and have an inside look.”
For Maguire, who manages an apartment complex in Beachwood, her role is a little different when it comes to pulling people into the community. But, one of her major conversation points is how long people tend to live in her complex.
“In our community, people end up living here for years. It’s not a very transient community,” she explained. “So, I think our renters really don’t decide to settle here lightly. We really walk them through every part of the process. We want them to feel informed and empowered during the process so by the time they move in, they know us very well. We also really try to educate them on Beachwood itself and why it is such a wonderful place to live.”
Though an empty home could be hard to come by in Beachwood, potential buyers should really consider everything the community has to offer.
“What it usually starts with is locations and schools – and then it is so easy for me to tell them why they should pick such a wonderful community like Beachwood, which they might have never known about,” Loparo said.