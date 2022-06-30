When it comes to commercial real estate, location is paramount. Thanks to its close proximity to major highways and easy access to neighboring cities, it’s difficult to beat Beachwood when talking about location, according to Terry Coyne, vice chairman of the Cleveland office of Newmark.
“In real estate, it’s all about location, location, location, and Beachwood has got it,” said Coyne, who over the course of his 25-year career has sold or leased more than $2 billion dollars’ worth of real estate around Northeast Ohio. “On the commercial side, they win because of a great location and a well-run government.”
A first-rate school system, a Class A regional mall with high-end anchors, and responsive city departments that understand developers’ goals surrounding new projects further make Beachwood an attractive city for builders and developers, said James Heller, a longtime Beachwood resident and the city’s first economic development consultant.
“The city building department provides services for developers that help move project construction quickly,” Heller said. “The city administration and council committees are also available to consider requests from developers for tax incentives.”
Beachwood has seen a flurry of activity when it comes to commercial real estate. Among the projects include new luxury apartments at 3800 Park East Drive and at Commerce Park IV.
Several companies have also selected Beachwood as the location for their headquarters, Heller said.
“Trailhead Biosystems purchased a building in Commerce Park, which they are redeveloping and will move their headquarters facility to the building as well,” he said. “Retina Associates also relocated its headquarters and patient facilities to a redeveloped building in Commerce Park in order to more easily accommodate seniors and patients with physical challenges.”
Another major commercial project currently taking shape in Beachwood is the $236 million expansion of UH Ahuja Medical Center, which Coyne called “just remarkable.” The Ahuja phase two expansion will pave the way for a number of new health and wellness initiatives, including labor and delivery services, sports medicine, men’s health, women’s health and breast health, and an expanded emergency department.
“Beachwood is a thriving suburban area,” said Percival Kane, COO of University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.” There’s a great school system here and great businesses here. UH looks at Ahuja as being one of the staples of this community.”
Kane said having the hospital system in Beachwood for the last decade has proved beneficial. Kane, who is a Beachwood resident, noted that the city is conveniently located between interstates, making it easy for patients in Beachwood and neighboring communities to travel to and from the hospital to receive care.
“Beachwood is the center of a lot of economic growth in general,” he said. “Having this hospital located in a very central location to all these adjoining communities, it just makes a lot of sense.”
While commercial projects help to attract more people to Beachwood, they also have a major impact on the economic development of the city. Heller said that commercial real estate increases property values, which in turn benefits the school system. The projects also create spinoff development such as hotels, restaurants and exercise facilities.
Commercial projects help bring a diverse workforce to the city as well. The UH Ahuja Medical Center expansion, which is slated to open in summer of 2023, will create hundreds of new jobs in Beachwood, helping to further propel the city’s growth.
“We aim to ensure that we provide services to existing and new patients in as efficient a manner as possible. That requires us to hire new physicians, new nurses and all sorts of specialists,” Kane said. “From an economic standpoint, we know that we’re going to bring hundreds of jobs to this community. For any community, job growth is key to economic survival.”
Kristen Mott is a freelance journalist.