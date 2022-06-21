Chris Arrietta, who retired as the city of Beachwood’s public works director May 31, was rehired in the same position June 1.
Mayor Justin Berns told Beachwood City Council June 1 at a special city council meeting that Arrietta approached Berns about retiring a couple months prior to the end of May.
“Yesterday was his last day of employment in Beachwood – pending my appointment of him or reappointment of him to his current position or his former position – as public works director,” Berns said at the June 1 meeting.
“I would appreciate council’s approval or confirmation of that appointment. He has been a great asset to the city. There’s lots of work still to be done. There will always be work to be done even after he eventually leaves his position. But I would like to keep him as an employee and get him back on our payroll. I think he’s maybe been working the last 2 ½ hours at no cost to the city.”
Berns said Arrietta would take a reduction in pay “just shy of 14% … so there’s some benefit to the city here.”
Arrietta was hired July 20, 1989, as a seasonal worker. He was promoted July 24, 1990, to a full-time laborer. He was promoted in 1996 to a crew leader, on Sept. 9, 2002, to superintendent, on Aug. 1, 2014, to assistant service director, and on Jan. 12, 2019, to public works director. He retired with an annual salary of $142,495 and was rehired June 1, 2022 ,at $123,674.23 annually.
Terms of the rehiring fall within section 1.9.4 of the Administrative Salary Ordinance, which permits the mayor to rehire an employee who is eligible to and elects to retire under Ohio Public Retirees System, according to a city news release. Factors of consideration for rehire include whether the employee is essential to the operation of the city, whether the position requires special training and whether the re-employment benefits the city financially.
The city has several major projects, some underway and others coming in the near future, that will benefit from Arrietta’s long history and oversight, enabling a smooth transition to completion, the release stated. Those include the city’s five-year sewer plan, a five-year road plan and the completion of the major ODOT–Interstate 271/Chagrin and Richmond corridor project.
Council confirmed the appointment by a vote of 5-0. Voting were council president Alec Isaacson, Barbara Bellin Janovitz, Danielle Shoykhet, Eric Synenberg and June Taylor. Joshua Mintz and Mike Burkons were absent.
Prior to the vote, Arrietta told city council that in his 32 years of service, “I’ve always considered it an honor to work for the city of Beachwood. I’ve had opportunities to leave the city of Beachwood and I never thought about it twice. I always wanted to stay here and be an asset to the community.”
Arrietta said he has “an incredibly talented team in this group, and you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with.”
He thanked the mayor and council for their support “and letting us do the things we continue to do to make this community number one. That’s always been my goal and that’ll continue to be my goal.”