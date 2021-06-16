Beachwood High School student Ilan Haas was selected as one of 26 Bronfman Fellowship 11th-grade fellows.
The 26 fellows, chosen from 177 applicants, will participate in a fellowship-year experience of study and conversation centered around pluralism, social responsibility and Jewish texts, according to a news release. They also interact with a group of Israeli peers who were chosen through a parallel selection process as part of the Israeli Fellowship, Amitei Bronfman.
The 2021 fellowship year will begin with an immersive summer at the Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center in the Berkshire Mountains of Canaan, Conn. This one-time decision to hold the summer experience in the U.S. instead of Israel was made in close consultation with public health experts in response to the pandemic, to offer the greatest possible opportunity to safely bring the group together for the summer and continue their tradition of immersive in-person learning and community-building.
Haas attended the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood. He has been awarded the Cleveland Technical Societies Council’s Honor Juniors Award. He is a participates in cross-country and the ski club, and attends Tikvah Online Academy. He has been playing piano for more than 10 years, has been a member of the National Piano Playing Auditions Guild for five years and is a candidate for a high school diploma in music.
The Bronfman Fellowship was founded in 1987 by Edgar M. Bronfman, formerly CEO of the Seagram Company Ltd., and philanthropist. He died in December 2013.
“Edgar Bronfman would have relished the opportunity to get to know this year’s Fellows,” Becky Voorwinde, executive director of The Bronfman Fellowship, said in the news release. “They are a passionate, inquisitive, talented and incredibly bright bunch. I look forward to seeing them challenge and inspire one another and their communities throughout their lives.”
Following an application process, the 2021 fellows are from 13 states, the District of Columbia and Canada, and represent a range of Jewish backgrounds.