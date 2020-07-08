Yoga and tai chi will be coming to Beachwood City Park West on Saturday and Sunday mornings this month.
Yoga will take place Saturday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon on July 11, 18 and 25. The classes will be taught by Julie Konrad of Luna Presence Yoga. Guests must bring a towel, mat or chair.
Tai chi will take place Sunday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m on July 12, 19 and 26. The classes will be taught by Jennifer Stepien.
The classes will be sponsored by the Beachwood Historical Society along with the city. Classes will he held rain or shine and are free and open to the public.
For more information, call 216-292-1970.